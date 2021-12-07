Tristan Thompson Trying To SILENCE His Alleged Baby Momma After Social Media Spills!!! DETAILS!

Tristan Thompson is doing everything he can to put a stop to his latest baby momma drama!

On Tuesday, the NBA star filed an emergency petition in Harris County, TX, asking for a judge to grant a “gag order” on his scandalous paternity case — essentially making it so neither his alleged baby momma Maralee Nichols or he could talk about the situation in public.

As we’ve been reporting, Nichols claims the basketball player got her pregnant back in March — she welcomed a baby boy last week. She’s suing Khloé Kardashian’s on-again, off-again lover for child support, as well as accusing him of trying to shut her up with $75K in hush money.

Related: Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Gloomy’ For The Holidays Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Seeing as his first tactic didn’t work, Tristan is hoping the court will have better luck silencing Maralee! In the filing obtained by TMZ, Tristan accused Nichols of breaking a confidentiality order a judge orally granted earlier in the legal battle. And he has the receipts to back up his claims.

Most notably, Thompson blasted Maralee for doing interviews, supposedly leaking personal information, and even spreading lies on social media. Specifically, he claimed Snapchat messages — which the personal trainer has claimed were sent by the KUWTK alum — are fake.

Thompson didn’t just use the legal statement to quiet Nichols about the sticky situation, he also made sure to try to tear down her reputation while he was at it. The Sacramento Kings star insisted he thinks Maralee is doing all of this “to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself in this lawsuit.”

Because of all this, Tristan wants EVERYTHING about the case to be kept top secret, including any discoveries or evidence submitted by either side. Wow! He’d also like Nichols to pay some consequences for the alleged leaks and be ordered to hand over a $30K bond so that she has something to lose if she were to break the confidentiality agreement again.

Related: Khloé Kardashian’s Family Supports Tristan Thompson Amid Cheating Scandal?! Huh?!

Innerestingly, news of this filing comes one day after someone claiming to be Maralee spilled a ton of tea about Tristan and the KarJenner family on Instagram. Shortly after, the real Maralee — or so she says, this account isn’t verified either — quickly debunked the rumors, insisting that multiple people are impersonating her online. Though, of course, we can’t confirm any of this because that account is also missing the checkmark. So, take it all with a grain of salt at this point. Except, you know, the fact they definitely really did have sex, which Tristan already admitted in legal docs.

We knew the moment this lawsuit made headlines that this was going to get messy, but wow.

[Image via Keeping Up With The Kardashians/YouTube]