Josh Duggar Child Porn Trial: The 'Most Offensive' Thing He's Accused Of Watching

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Before we get into this, we need to offer a special word of warning beyond the disclaimer above. This is one of the most horrifying things we’ve ever reported on in the course of running this site. If you are not prepared for that, please do not continue and just know that it’s so, so bad.

Josh Duggar‘s child porn trial began in earnest this week, and on Thursday one of the most important witnesses testified: a computer expert working for the Department of Justice.

James Fottrell, director of the DOJ’s High Technology Investigative Unit, explained to the jury not just how the 19 Kids and Counting alum allegedly downloaded and hid the material on his work computer but also detailed the worst content among the videos.

As we’ve told you, very, very young children were featured in some of the photos and videos. But this is by far the worst. You have been warned.

A series titled “Daisy’s Destruction,” the jury was told, shows an infant girl just 3 or 4 months old being stripped naked and posed on a bed and on a toilet. She is then tortured with hot wax poured on her skin. In another video in the series, an 18-month-old baby is shown being raped by an adult man.

Even Fottrell himself, who does this for a living, told the jury:

“The infant is crying and screaming… It’s one of the most offensive videos that I’m familiar with throughout my career.”

The defense objected to that remark btw, leading the judge to order the jury to ignore the part about it being “offensive,” as it was a subjective opinion. Something tells us they could get there on their own.

Fottrell isn’t alone. Department of Homeland Security Special Agent Gerald Faulkner took the stand during a hearing about whether Josh should be allowed to get out on bail back in May. He said of the series:

“It ranks in the top five of the worst, worst I’ve ever had to examine”

At the time we did not have the full details, but hearing all this we’d have to agree.

The video series is not unknown to law enforcement. In fact, the man who made the videos is already behind bars. Dubbed the “world’s worst pedophile” by media around the world, Peter Scully was arrested in 2015 and is currently serving a life sentence in the Philippines for human trafficking and rape. He was found to have created numerous child abuse videos which he posted on the Dark Web and sold all over the world.

Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s correspondent Matthew Carney said of covering the case on Law&Crime‘s Objections podcast:

“I’ve covered 25 years upon six and seeing the most horrendous things, but what this man did to this 18-month-old child just beggars — it’s inexpressible. I’m not a person to subscribe to simple notions of good and evil, but if there is evil in this world, it is Peter Scully and what he did to that 18-month-old baby in his video.”

The journalist described being taken by the Filipino and Australian authorities to the home where Scully committed the atrocities, a rural house where the neighbors were too far to hear:

“They converted the attic upstairs to their sort of dungeon basically, where they would take their victims and there was a lot of them.”

One Filipino agent explained that the infant in the most infamous video had been hung from the ceiling by a hook during her abuse. Scully had planned, said authorities, to execute her, also on camera for the Dark Web. Fortunately the child was rescued before that could happen.

Carney told the podcast just hearing the name “Daisy” six years later still sends a “chill down my spine”:

“I just have never seen such an abhorrent disturbing thing that happened. It was really horrendous.”

This is what feds say Josh was looking at, using a special Linux system to get past the “accountability” program he was using to block adult sites after his whole Ashley Madison cheating scandal a few years back.

Fottrell explained to the jury a torrent leading to that video’s location on the Dark Web was found on the computer Josh used at the Wholesale Motorcars dealership where he worked in Arkansas. Horrifying.

How is it possible anyone, especially any parent, could still defend him after hearing all this??

