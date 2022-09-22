Josh Duhamel Says He Went To The Emergency Room Hours Before His Wedding!!

Josh Duhamel tied the knot with fiancée Audra Mari last week — but he almost didn’t make it to the ceremony!

On Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, the 49-year-old revealed a scary mishap which sent his wedding plans into a spiral. He says after the rehearsal dinner, the attendees rented a party bus to take them around for a drive, and party he did. In fact, Josh went so hard he ended up in the hospital:

“So I think I’m going to hang from the rafters inside this party bus and start crowd surfing atop it, and I throw my back out. I thought I was fine, I wake up the next morning and I literally can’t get up out of bed.”

Talk about the worst possible time!

The actor said the whole situation was “touch and go” until the ceremony started. He had to go to the emergency room and didn’t get back until an HOUR before he got married:

“The one day you have to be able to walk is down that aisle. It was touch and go right up until an hour before the wedding. I went to the emergency room, got shot up, and I was fine the whole night and then I woke up the next morning and I couldn’t get out of bed.”

How awful! At least he made it down the aisle, but so much for enjoying the first morning as a newlywed…

Luckily, the celebrations were wonderful aside from the injury, and the couple sounds happier than ever! Ch-ch-check out the full interview (below):

Congratulations to the honeymooners! We hope Josh makes a full recovery very soon so he and the Mrs. can make some more memorable, positive experiences together. LOLz!

[Image via YouTube/The Late Late Show with James Corden]