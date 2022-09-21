Olivia Wilde Opens Up About Life As A Single Parent Amid Jason Sudeikis Breakup & Bitter Custody Battle

Olivia Wilde is getting real about being a single parent amid her difficult custody battle with ex Jason Sudeikis.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday, the 38-year-old director opened up about how “reshaping [her] family” has been “tough” ever since she and the 37-year-old actor ended their relationship. By now, you most likely know the former couple pulled the plug on their seven-year engagement some time in 2020 (the dates aren’t clear — and the center of some controversy). Since then, their co-parenting has devolved into a nasty custody battle over their two kids, 8-year-old son Otis and 5-year-old daughter Daisy.

The messy situation hit a crescendo when she was promoting her new film Don’t Worry Darling at CinemaCon in Las Vegas and was served custody papers while on stage in front of a jam-packed audience. Oof! While the Ted Lasso star insisted he had “no prior knowledge” about the ambush done by a process server, Olivia clearly isn’t buying it — she called him out in an interview with Variety last month, saying “this was something that required forethought”:

“It was my workplace. In any other workplace, it would be seen as an attack. It was really upsetting. It shouldn’t have been able to happen. There was a huge breach in security, which is really scary. The hurdles that you had to jump through to get into that room with several badges, plus special COVID tests that had to be taken days in advance, which gave you wristbands that were necessary to gain access to the event.”

It’s clear she’s decided this was a calculated attack on her.

Things have only continued to escalate in their legal showdown over the living situation for Otis and Daisy — to the point where a source previously claimed to People the two “don’t speak” to each other. Yikes. So it has been pretty tense between the co-parents, to say the least.

But even though they are going through a contentious custody dispute right now, Olivia still finds that there has been a silver lining in their situation. She explained to Kelly Clarkson on the episode:

“It’s allowed for some really deep conversations with my kids about emotions and about happiness and about what family means and love. It’s actually allowed me to get to know them in a different way. My priority is them, as long as they’re happy and they’re healthy.”

As Olivia also noted, making their children’s happiness the number one priority is something she and Jason have actually been able to “agree” on, saying:

“They are everything to us.”

And even though their new dynamic is “hard” right now, the Booksmart filmmaker said it is “doable,” adding:

“There are so many families that are … blended and different shapes. If you can surround them with so much love, then it’s OK. But it’s tricky because we’re not doing it in private.”

Hopefully, these two can just work out their custody issues soon, so there can be some peace between them for the sake of their kiddos! You can ch-ch-check out her conversation with Kelly (below):

