Josh Hartnett Gets Candid About Messy Beginnings Of Dating His Wife!

Josh Hartnett is getting real about how he fell in love with Tamsin Egerton!

The two have been married since 2021 when they wed in a secret ceremony — and most of their relationship has been equally private. We do know they welcomed their first baby in 2015 and have had three more since. We also know they began dating back in 2013 after meeting on the set of the movie The Lovers.

But that story has stayed somewhat hush-hush until now. And it’s kind of a MESSY one!

While speaking to his O co-star Julia Stiles for Interview recently, Josh admitted what seems to be a shared joke for the couple — the movie they met on SUCKED! He dished:

“We played husband and wife in the worst movie either of us have ever made. No offense to the director, it’ll remain nameless. It just got lost in post-production.”

Oof!

Kind of an unlucky at cards, lucky at love situation we guess. Good story to tell the grandkids, right?

Well, maybe not this next part? See, it turns out they were also sort of homewreckers for one another! Josh also revealed the pair fell in love when they were already in relationships!

“We were shooting here in London and both had significant others, and both realized that wasn’t going to work because we really liked each other.”

But he swears there was no overlap, aka cheating. The way he tells it they did things the respectful way and, unable to ignore the passion between them, ended things with their partners AND professionally first:

“So I broke up with my girlfriend, she broke up with her boyfriend, and then after we stopped filming, we started to date.”

Hmm. Y’all buy that part? LOLz!

It sounds like they didn’t realize right away they were endgame — it all just happened naturally the way Josh tells it:

“Then she came out to the States and we went on a long road trip where she met my parents and it kept going. And then she kept staying with me, and I kept staying with her. We were living a lot of the time between houses together, and then she got pregnant and then we got married.”

Um, “then she got pregnant and then we got married” is yadda-yaddaing a lot! Including several years and a couple more kids! LOLz! But who’s counting when they just seemed to know from the get-go, right?

It’s definitely best to break up with your partner before moving on to someone new, but that must’ve stung for both of their lovers to see they abruptly started dating so soon after. Oh, and for the film’s director, too!

What do U think about Josh’s love story, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

