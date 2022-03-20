Julia Fox Walks Back On Comments About Ex Kanye West Being ‘Harmless’

Julia Fox would like to take back her comments about ex-boyfriend Kanye West being “harmless” – now that she has got caught up about his latest antics!

The 32-year-old actress originally defended her former beau over his disturbing behavior towards Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson, and a slew of other celebs on social media, thinking it was nothing more than his “artistic creative expression.” When asked if Pim should be worried about their safety, Fox insisted that Ye wouldn’t hurt a fly at the time:

“No, no, no, no, Kanye’s harmless. I just think that’s his artistic creative expression. I know it’s aggressive, but I think if it really came down to it, I don’t think Kanye would hurt a fly. And that’s all I have to say.”

Now, it looks like she has brushed up on what is going on with her ex as TMZ reported on Sunday that the Uncut Gems star posted (and then deleted) an updated take on the situation. She reportedly wrote:

“I would like to point out that I had not seen the latest Instagram posts at the time of this video. Believe it or not I have a life and a son, and I don’t have google alerts for this man!”

Fox claimed she was unaware of the Stem Player creator’s recent social media antics, in which he hurled a racial slur at Trevor Noah and was temporarily banned from posting on Instagram for violating their policies on bullying, harassment, and hate speech. Supposedly, the momma thought the cameraperson from TMZ was referring to Kanye’s music videos for Eazy, in which he kidnapped and buried alive the claymation of Davidson in one and then had a skinned monkey attack an animated version of the Saturday Night Live actor in another. She commented:

“I thought this question was in reference to the music video.”

Those were still some pretty serious and scary threats, though! Ultimately, Fox said in the since-deleted post that she just wants to be left out of the Kanye drama now that they are over, stating:

“Yeah I could just not answer questions but then it would be ‘Julia is mad she salty’ etc and I’m not! It’s a real catch 22 so please stop F’n asking me! I wish I had the answers, but I do not. I would like to remain an Indie Queen. The mainstream life isn’t for me.”

Needless to say, it seems like Julia isn’t too impressed by his most recent behavior — and would like to be taken out of chat surrounding it ASAP. Thoughts on her backtracking on her stance, Perezcious readers?

