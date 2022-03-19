Kanye West Pulled From The Grammys Performance Lineup Due To His ‘Concerning Online Behavior’

If you were hoping to see Kanye West perform at The Grammys this year, you might be disappointed by this news!

According to Variety, a representative for the 44-year-old rapper confirmed a report from The Blast about Ye no longer being allowed to perform at the awards show on April 3. The outlet claimed that the decision to pull his Grammys performance came due to his recent bouts of “concerning online behavior.” Kanye is nominated for five awards this year, including Album of the Year and Best Rap Song. While he was not part of the first round of performers earlier this week, it is possible he may have been announced as a performer down the road. However, sources told The Blast that the Stronger artist’s team was not “surprised by the decision.”

Related: Kanye West Trying To Take Kids Away From Kim Kardashian In Push For FULL CUSTODY!

Neither are we! The news comes after his constant attacks towards ex-wife Kim Kardashian over the past couple of months. Some of his tirades on Instagram have included voicing his frustrations over how their four children are being raised, especially about North West being on TikTok, and claiming that Kim has been limiting how much he gets to see them. He has also repeatedly threatened her boyfriend, Pete Davidson. Recently, Kanye created two music videos for his track Eazy that showed a claymation figure of the Saturday Night Live star being kidnapped and buried alive and then an animated version of him getting beat up by a monkey.

The online drama escalated when the Yeezy designer called Trevor Noah a racial epithet all because he blasted Kanye on The Daily Show over his behavior and harassment towards Kim. The 38-year-old host said at the time:

“You may not feel sorry for Kim because she’s rich and famous. But what she’s going through is terrifying to watch. And it shines a spotlight on what so many women go through when they choose to leave [toxic relationships]. What we’re seeing here is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”

When Kanye clapped back using a racial slur, he was banned from posting on Instagram for 24 hours by the parent company Meta for violating their policy on hate speech, harassment, and bullying. And according to The Blast, it seems like this was a big factor in the Recording Academy’s decision to ax the record producer from the performance lineup. In fact, rapper The Game – who collaborated with Kanye on Eazy – suggested that was the reason on IG, saying:

“Time & time again they show us that they only want to STEAL the culture, not allow you to ever be their equals. In a more than obvious move for reasons of minuscule actions…. The Grammys have at the last minute decided to pull @kanyewest from performing on the show as if we didn’t know it was coming. Could be because @trevornoah is hosting and there was a conversation held amongst his team & the academy that led to the decision or because Ye’s account was suspended just days ago for reasons unknown, especially in a world where all the negativities of the world can be found on the same app with no repercussions or suspensions…. We’ll just say it’s all of the above & a continuous disrespect for us & all that we have brought to the table in entertainment, media & sports over the last 100 years especially.”

At this time, Kanye has not responded to The Grammys decision on social media – but we would not be surprised if he does so sometime soon! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with the award show’s cutting Ye from the lineup? Drop your thoughts in the comments (below)!

[Image via WENN, WENN/Avalon]