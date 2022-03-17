Trevor Noah Perfectly Responds To Kanye West’s Racial Slur That Caused Instagram Account Suspension

Trevor Noah is not here for the “feud.”

Kanye West is lashing out at any and everybody who sticks their nose in his divorce drama. (Mostly Pete Davidson, though.) Unfortunately, that meant The Daily Show host got caught in the crossfire when he dedicated a very thoughtful segment to Ye’s escalating harassment and how it resembles the pattern of many abusive relationships that later turn violent.

The rapper’s response — hurling a racial epithet Trevor’s way — seemingly got him suspended from Instagram. But despite how hateful Ye was to him, Trevor reacted to the slur pretty graciously. He commented on the since-deleted post referencing the artist’s seminal album Graduation (“Damn, here we go again/Everybody saying what’s not for him”) and wrote:

“There are few artists who have had more of an impact on me than you Ye. You took samples and turned them into symphonies. You took your pain and through the wire turned it into performance perfection. I thought differently about how I spend my money because of you, I learned to protect my child-like creativity from grown thoughts because of you, shit I still smile every time I put on my seatbelt because of you. You were a serious rapper who also knew when not to take himself seriously. You effortlessly brought comedy into music and made us all smile while we rapped along.”

The comedian continued:

“You’re an indelible part of my life Ye. Which is why it breaks my heart to see you like this. I don’t care if you support Trump and I don’t care if you roast Pete. I do however care when I see you on a path that’s dangerously close to peril and pain. You have every right to fight for your family. But you have to know the difference between that and fighting for your family. I’ve woken up too many times and read headlines about men who’ve killed their exes, their kids and then themselves. I never want to read that headline about you. “

Wow. Chilling.

The television personality was slightly less extreme about how the situation might play out on The Daily Show. But he did express his first-hand knowledge of this kind of abusive pattern, referencing his own mother who was shot in the head by an abusive partner when he was young. Trevor is all too familiar with this kind of behavior, and it’s clear his comments come from a place of genuine concern for all parties involved.

The comment went on to echo his sentiments from the Comedy Central show:

“If you’re just joking about it all and I’m an idiot for caring, then so be it. But I’d rather be the idiot who spoke up and said something to you in life, than the cool guy who said nothing and then mourns for you in prison or the grave.”

The 38-year-old even said that the Grammy winner’s mashup of a slur with the gospel song Kumbaya, My Lord was “funny as s**t” (we’ll agree to disagree with that one). Addressing the slur directly, though, he wrote:

“Oh and as for K**n…clearly some people graduate but we still stupid. Don’t ever forget, the biggest trick racists ever played on black people was teaching us to strip each other of our blackness whenever we disagree. Tricking us into dividing ourselves up into splinters so that we would never unite into a powerful rod. “

Trevor concluded:

“Look after yourself my brother. Hopefully one day we’ll all be laughing about this”

We’re really impressed by the way Trevor has handled this whole situation. The Daily Show segment was powerful, and this reply is as considerate as possible while still holding Ye accountable for his behavior. The Instagram suspension is undoubtedly a good thing, but we really hope someone is able to get through to Ye about how damaging his actions have been.

Read the full comment for yourself (below):

Trevor Noah just responded to Kanye West pic.twitter.com/NZ3k6fGF9s — Man's Not Barry Roux (@adovovBerryRoux) March 16, 2022

