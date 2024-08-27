Julianne Hough Finally Reveals The Shockingly Brutal Way Her Dogs Died

Julianne Hough lost both her beloved dogs five years ago. Now she’s finally opening up about what happened.

Back in 2019, the Footloose star shocked fans on Instagram by revealing her two Cavalier King Charles Spaniels Lexi, 11, and Harley, 8, had suddenly passed away. In a lengthy post mourning them, she wrote:

“Thank you for being the most consistent and constant beings in my life. Thank you for being you. Thank you for being my guardians on this earth and even more so now.”

See her beautiful post (below):

Now she’s opening up about what happened to her beloved companions.

While getting candid in Part 2 of her interview on The Jamie Kern Lima Show on Tuesday, Julianne revealed the dogs tragically died right after she and then-husband Brooks Laich had just split up. And it was sudden and violent:

“I had asked for a separation. And then ten days later my dogs were killed by coyotes.”

Coyotes?! Omfg… How truly tragic! Poor Julianne. And those poor dogs…

Later in the interview, she recounted the moment she learned of their deaths:

“I woke up before my phone even rang, and I knew. And I picked up the phone and my assistant at the time was just, like, screaming. I’ve never had coyotes in my yard, I have gates and everything”

So terrible. The Dancing with the Stars alum did, however, manage to reflect on what she was grateful for amid the devastation:

“That they went together — one, I’m so grateful that they went together. Two, I’m grateful that usually how it happens is very quick and that we got their bodies … But at that time I was like, ‘Oh, that was the unraveling of the absolute safety and unconditional love and I know I’m ready to open my heart and experience what this means.'”

That must have been unfathomably difficult to go through as she was separating from her ex-husband… What an awful time. She added:

“I had two dogs that were my kids. I had them for 11 years and for eight years. And they were everything to me.”

You can listen to Julianne’s full interview (below):

The 36-year-old has since found companionship once again with a new pup named Sunny… Who she believes Lexi and Harley “would have loved.” See (below)

So heartbreaking! Our hearts go out to her!

Reactions??

[Images via Julianne Hough/Instagram & Jamie Kern Lima/YouTube]