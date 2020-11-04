Brooks Laich Admits He Cries 'All The Time' Amid Julianne Hough Divorce Filing!

Brooks Laich is in his feels!

On Monday’s new episode of his podcast How Men Think, the 37-year-old had no shame in admitting how he welcomes the tears when they need to flow.

It was a very timely admission as Julianne Hough filed for divorce that same day, something which would bring a lot of people to tears.

The retired hockey player opened up to co-host Gavin DeGraw about the catalyst for embracing his emotions: the 2019 deaths of his and Jules’ Cavalier King Charles Spaniels, Lexi and Harley:

“I cry all the time and it’s wonderful. It’s something I’ve recently learned since the passing of our two dogs.”

His ability to have a healthy release comes after previously feeling “unemotional in personal relationships,” telling listeners:

“I’ve learned how to honor emotions in the moment and let them come up and through me and out of me, and a lot of times that’s through crying. And you know me … I played pro hockey for 15 years, threw dudes into dudes. I’m a dude. But I love being able to release emotion truthfully, organically, in the moment [and] not suppress it.”

We love to see the walls of toxic masculinity toppling down!!

In the past, the Canadian native had tried to “stuff” down his feelings, but thankfully realized it was “not healthy” to cope that way:

“It’s liberating to allow and give yourself the grace and the capacity to just allow that emotion to live and come out. And then it’s like, ‘Oh, god. That felt great.’ I’ve just learned that, and it is so liberating to honor those emotions and let them come to life. And then they don’t persist with you.”

It’s great to hear from “dudes” like Laich because it could actually influence others to realize it’s cool to be open!!

As you’ll recall, the couple confirmed their split with a statement (below) in May after months of rumors and quarantining in separate states:

“We have lovingly and carefully taken the time we have needed to arrive at our decision to separate. We share an abundance of love and respect for one another and will continue to lead with our hearts from that place. We kindly request your compassion and respect for our privacy moving forward.”

It had seemed they were doing their best to reconcile more recently, but it doesn’t appear to have gotten anywhere considering the official filing.

We hope crying it out helps ya, Brooks!!

