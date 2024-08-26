Mariah Carey's Mother & Sister Died -- On The Same Day!

Mariah Carey has revealed one of the most tragic family updates of all time.

With an extremely heavy heart, the iconic singer revealed to People on Monday that both her mom Patricia and her older sister Alison died on the same day over the weekend. She shared:

“My heart is broken that I’ve lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day.”

Oh no!

How completely awful… What a one-two punch… We can’t even imagine. The Hero singer continued:

“I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone’s love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time.”

WHAT HAPPENED?! Unfortunately we don’t know yet. At this time, it’s not exactly clear what Patricia and Alison’s causes of death are. It does seem from the statement they did not die together in a car accident or something, as one might expect. It truly was a tragic, inexplicable coincidence.

Here’s a look from a few years back at Mariah with her mom, a prolific opera singer from whom she inherited her angelic voice.

Our hearts are broken for Maria during this completely tragic time. Rest in peace.

[Images via ABC News/YouTube]