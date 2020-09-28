Julianne Hough Finally Debuts Transform Music Video, Which She Says Was Delayed By ‘Most Tragic Loss Of My Life’

Julianne Hough has loved, lost, and learned… and now she’s a woman transformed!

On Sunday, the 32-year-old dancer and singer finally debuted the music video for her single Transform, one year after the song was initially released in 2019. Over the weekend, she took to Instagram and gave fans a bit of insight as to why the powerful and colorful visuals, directed by her brother Derek Hough, took so long to come out in the first place.

The Kinrgy founder shared the brand new clip along with a lengthy caption, which began:

“One year ago, I released my song TRANSFORM and created this music video. I wrote this song during a highly transformative time in my life, when I was delayering all my personal, social, and religious conditioning — finding compassion and empathy for ALL parts of me, not just the ‘good’ parts.”

From there, Jules explained that she was supposed to drop the project sooner, but “the most tragic loss of my life abruptly occurred.” It’s likely the Dancing With The Stars alum could be referring to when her two Cavalier King Charles dogs, Lexi and Harley, both tragically passed away late last September. There’s another devastating life event that comes to mind, but more on that later.

Hough went on:

“Personally, this past year has been the most challenging period of my life. Collectively, we are experiencing a global pandemic, extreme injustice, polarization, environmental devastation, and an economic downturn that has contributed to increasing anxiety, depression and fear amongst us. This year has not been easy for anyone and this song rings even more true today than a year ago when I wrote it.”

She continued:

“My hope in releasing this video now, is that you can see that through the courage and resilience that we innately have within us, we can choose how we live in the world… through the ‘FEAR of change’ or the ‘JOY of Transformation.’ I’m excited to share this video with all of you, a year later, to hopefully bring some light, color, and FUN to the world right now. This is a Transformative time for all of us. Let me know how this makes you feel⁣.”

Agreed on that last part. Though this is obviously a deeply personal expression of art, we could all use a LOT of transformative healing vibes after the year we’ve had! Ch-ch-check out full the video (below):

Wow. Talk about a transformation… we see Julianne literally laugh, cry, and dance her way through a figurative turning point — and the raw emotion she carries really shines through.

As we briefly touched on earlier, the Grease Live! star suffered another loss this past year — the split from husband Brooks Laich. The pair filed for divorce in May after just three years of marriage together, which many saw coming since they opted to quarantine separately amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

However, the two have remained in each other’s lives and hinted at possible reconciliation on Saturday, when Hough shared a video with Laich’s Husky, Koda, at the same lake house featured on the former hockey player’s Instagram Story. A source also recently told People the professional dancer and her man might be giving their relationship another try and “definitely working on their marriage again,” adding, “a reconciliation is looking more and more likely.”

Maybe this new video will tug on Brooks’ heartstrings and become one of the deciding factors for them to officially become an item again? Who knows. We do wish them both well, though!

