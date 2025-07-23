Justin Baldoni Hit With New Lawsuit -- He Could Be On The Hook For It Ends With Us Legal Bill!

It ain’t over yet… not even close…

Justin Baldoni‘s production company Wayfarer Studios is facing yet another lawsuit over the debacle surrounding It Ends With Us. According to a court filing first obtained by Us Weekly, on Monday, the movie’s insurance company Harco National Insurance filed a lawsuit against Wayfarer claiming Baldoni’s production co is on the hook for all legal fees related to Blake Lively‘s lawsuit against Justin! Ruh-roh!

In the filing, Harco claims Lively’s complaints occurred before the firm had signed on to insure the film. FYI, Harco had two back-to-back year-long policies ensuring IEWU, from July 2023 to July 2025. But they say that because Blake’s allegations of misconduct and harassment on Baldoni’s part came prior to Harco’s policy window, they shouldn’t have to pay! Hmm…

Obviously, even though Justin’s countersuit against Blake in this whole battle has since been dismissed by a judge, key parts of the Gossip Girl alum’s lawsuit are still ongoing. And Harco does NOT want to be on the hook for whatever money may wind up changing hands!

In Monday’s filing, the insurance firm requested a court order from a judge that would say they have no duty to pay Wayfarer’s legal fees. Specifically, the firm claims that before issuing its second one-year policy to Wayfarer, which was valued at $2 million, Harco reminded the production company that it “will not provide coverage for claims or incidents which the applicant is aware of prior to the inception date of any coverage that is offered and accepted.”

Well, Harco now says Wayfarer failed at that point to disclose anything worrisome about the production — despite Lively’s later-surfaced accusations having (allegedly) already happened. And thus, Harco says their agreement with Wayfarer is void! In their lawsuit, Harco wrote:

“Despite this notice, and despite the November 2023 Demand and additional allegations of sexual harassment presented by Lively during a January 2024 meeting, Wayfarer’s 2024 Renewal Application advised Harco that there was no claim, notice of potential claim, or any situation that may give rise to a claim within the last 12 months.”

BTW, Wayfarer first notified Harco of Lively’s lawsuit in April of this year — and asked the insurance company for indemnity at that time. Harco denied the claim, refused to pay, and now this whole mess is up in the air.

If Harco is granted the court order they want saying they have no duty to pay, Wayfarer and Baldoni could end up owing BIG bucks in litigation to Lively. Like, six figures. OUCH!

What a s**t show this whole thing continues to be…

