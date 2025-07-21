Got A Tip?

Blake Lively Laying Low! Why She 'Doesn't Want To Be Seen Out' Amid Justin Baldoni Legal Battle…

Blake Lively is playing a strategic social game while awaiting her deposition.

The Age of Adaline is busy preparing for her deposition in the legal war between her and It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni. As we’ve been following, it got pushed back after Judge Lewis Liman dismissed her Jed Wallace “smear campaign” lawsuit. So as she steps back to try and get her ducks in a row, she’s apparently just trying to not undercut how seriously she’s taking everything!

On Sunday, an insider spoke to DailyMail.com about where the 37-year-old has been in recent weeks — since it certainly hasn’t been in the spotlight:

“Blake is happy that the clock is ticking a little longer before her deposition takes place. She is going to take this extra time and make sure she is ready for anything thrown at her… She’s confident she’ll be able to handle [the deposition] and she won’t be bullied because she is ready to tell the truth, her truth.”

The insider noted that avoiding public appearances is important for the Simple Favor star right now because “she doesn’t want to be seen out at restaurants or parties or anything to belittle the process [of her lawsuit].” But don’t get it confused… The insider claimed “she is not scared” of the legal battle.

That makes sense! The last thing she needs are some “Blake’s wild night” headlines after an evening out on the town.

As for how she’s managing to get through this waiting period before her deposition, the insider noted she’s been leaning on both husband Ryan Reynolds and her sister Robyn Lively:

“Ryan and her family, especially her sister Robyn, have been a rock for Blake through all this.”

They apparently try not to discuss “this ongoing saga” so Blake can “still have a normal life… and doesn’t always have to be bombarded with worry with all the legal stuff.” Sounds like a helpful support system. Though we’re sure she misses partying with Taylor Swift — especially when she has to see that all over social media like this weekend after Selena Gomez‘s birthday party.

So until the July 31 deposition, she’s just going to continue to keep her head down:

“Once the deposition is over, she’ll breathe a sigh of relief. She knows she has to go through a few things to get to the other side, but she isn’t looking at it as a bump in the road —  it’s a moment for her to tell it like it is, and show that she is serious.”

Thoughts, Perezcious readers??

[Images via CBS/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]

Jul 21, 2025 13:45pm PDT

