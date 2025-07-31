Justin Bieber Begging Hailey For Baby #2 -- But She'll Only Do It Under ONE Condition! And Not What You Think!

Justin Bieber is ready to give baby Jack Blues a sibling! If only he can get momma on board…

Almost a year after the birth of their first child, it turns out the 31-year-old pop star already wants a second child with wife Hailey Bieber, and he’s made it very clear to her. And guess what? She is willing to do it — but on one condition…

According to Dailymail.com on Thursday, if the couple expands their family, the model wants to step away from the spotlight for a bit. A source explained:

“Hailey wants to have a second child with Justin as long as they can step back from the public eye a little bit. She loves working on her company [Rhode Skin] and modeling, but she feels she would need some time away from the madness so she could be truly zen with it all and really enjoy the pregnancy.”

It makes sense! Her first pregnancy wasn’t so peaceful at times! The couple faced a ton of scrutiny during and after her pregnancy amid rumors of marriage and financial troubles. All the chatter about their personal lives is bound to take a toll on anyone! Not to mention that Hailey went through a traumatic birthing experience. In an interview with Vogue this year, the businesswoman revealed she suffered from postpartum hemorrhage, which can cause hypovolemic shock, organ failure, and death if not treated quickly. Scary! After all that, it is no wonder she wants to take a step back to keep things as calm as possible if she is pregnant again!

However, the momma doesn’t plan to go too far! After all, she still needs to help run her successful skincare and beauty brand, Rhode. She also has a modeling career. If Hailey has another bun in the oven, the insider said she would stay somewhere near her home base in Los Angeles:

“She will travel for work because she likes being a ‘top dog’ in the modeling world, but if she is pregnant again she will want to do her shoots closer to home. That’s pretty normal for any woman; no one wants to jet-set all over the globe with a baby bump and a stroller.”

As long as Justin agrees to her terms, everyone possibly could expect another baby Bieber soon! Exciting! And while there have been concerns about his well-being and marriage, the insider praised the singer for being a “wonderful” and “very loving” dad to Jack:

“While he might appear out of step at times, the truth is he’s quite down-to-earth and cherishes being a dad.”

JB loves fatherhood so much that he wants two under four! Wow! And we guess he’ll get his way, assuming he’s willing to forgo promo for his new album.

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Tell us in the comments!

[Image via Hailey Bieber/Instagram, MEGA/WENN]