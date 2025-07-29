Justin Bieber Admits He Can Be ‘Extremely Selfish & Impatient’ In Candid New Post

Justin Bieber is getting reflective… and confessional.

The Canadian pop star took to Instagram and X (Twitter) on Tuesday to share some vulnerable words about his own personal character flaws. Alongside three photos of himself walking down a wooded path, the 31-year-old encouraged his fans to get a bit fresh air:

“Let’s have a good day, let’s go outside … Get in nature Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning”

He then went on to admit where he has room to grow:

“I can be extremely selfish and impatient yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me”

As we’ve been following for several months, Justin’s behavior has raised concern among fans. From drug abuse rumors, to relationship issues with Hailey Bieber, to erratic interactions with paparazzi. It’s been a lot. The Peaches singer has been open in the past about his anger issues, and he touches on his overall mental health in his new album Swag quite a bit.

We’re glad he’s self aware, we just hope he’s taking the next steps to help manage health and wellness!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

