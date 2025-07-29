Justin Bieber Admits He Can Be ‘Extremely Selfish & Impatient’ In Candid New Post

Got A Tip?

Justin Bieber Admits He Can Be 'Extremely Selfish And Impatient' In Candid New Post

Justin Bieber is getting reflective… and confessional.

The Canadian pop star took to Instagram and X (Twitter) on Tuesday to share some vulnerable words about his own personal character flaws. Alongside three photos of himself walking down a wooded path, the 31-year-old encouraged his fans to get a bit fresh air:

“Let’s have a good day, let’s go outside … Get in nature Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning”

He then went on to admit where he has room to grow:

“I can be extremely selfish and impatient yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me”

Related: Sources Fear Justin’s New Album’s Success Could ‘Break’ Him!

See (below):

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)

As we’ve been following for several months, Justin’s behavior has raised concern among fans. From drug abuse rumors, to relationship issues with Hailey Bieber, to erratic interactions with paparazzi. It’s been a lot. The Peaches singer has been open in the past about his anger issues, and he touches on his overall mental health in his new album Swag quite a bit.

We’re glad he’s self aware, we just hope he’s taking the next steps to help manage health and wellness!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Images via Justin Bieber/Hailey Bieber/Instagram]

Jul 29, 2025

