Justin Bieber Admits He Can Be ‘Extremely Selfish & Impatient’ In Candid New Post

Justin Bieber is getting reflective… and confessional.
The Canadian pop star took to Instagram and X (Twitter) on Tuesday to share some vulnerable words about his own personal character flaws. Alongside three photos of himself walking down a wooded path, the 31-year-old encouraged his fans to get a bit fresh air:
“Let’s have a good day, let’s go outside … Get in nature Thanking Jesus for his patience with me this morning”
He then went on to admit where he has room to grow:
“I can be extremely selfish and impatient yet Jesus always has his arms open toward me”
See (below):
As we’ve been following for several months, Justin’s behavior has raised concern among fans. From drug abuse rumors, to relationship issues with Hailey Bieber, to erratic interactions with paparazzi. It’s been a lot. The Peaches singer has been open in the past about his anger issues, and he touches on his overall mental health in his new album Swag quite a bit.
We’re glad he’s self aware, we just hope he’s taking the next steps to help manage health and wellness!
Thoughts, Perezcious readers?
[Images via Justin Bieber/Hailey Bieber/Instagram]