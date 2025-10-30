Justin Bieber Says He Caused 'Tension' With Hailey After Jack's 'Hella Emotional' Birth -- Here's Why!

Justin Bieber admittedly made things a lot harder for Hailey after her traumatic birth!

During his Twitch livestream on Monday, the pop star opened up about his wife’s “hella emotional” birth. As you’ll recall, the Rhode founder suffered a “scary” postpartum hemorrhage. She was “bleeding really badly,” and had the scary realization that “people die” while giving birth. But thankfully, her medical team was able to resolve the issue, and she’s doing well now with a healthy baby boy, Jack Blues.

But for Justin, this wasn’t the most emotional part of the process for him. While live, he told his friends the couple had a nanny and a doula with them after welcoming their son — and he just couldn’t stop “butting heads” with the doula!

If you don’t know, a doula is a non-medical professional who helps provide support to a family from pregnancy to postpartum, such as by helping clients manage pain, reduce anxiety, and advocate for their needs. They’re really looking out for the person giving birth, whereas a nanny’s there to care for the kiddo.

The One Time crooner candidly recalled how difficult it was for him to navigate all the support at the start:

“The nurse and the doula were really kind of butting heads, and then I was butting heads with the doula. And I was hella emotional because it’s like, this is like one of the most important times of your life. I remember … I was being really strong with the doula, and then it was making Hailey feel anxious. She’s like, ‘You need to apologize to the doula. Just clear the air.'”

And he actually did go and apologize! Explaining his side of the situation, the 31-year-old said:

“So I just was like, I’m sorry. My emotions are heightened. I don’t want you to take away from my moment either as the dad, too. Like I got this, too. There’s times where I need to console Hailey. And I felt like she [the doula] was pushing me to the side so that she could do [what she needed]. But I’m like, I got good instincts with this, too. It’s, like, instinctual to be a dad and to be there.”

He added of the doula’s responsibilities:

“You’re supposed to be here to help facilitate where I don’t know. If I’m like, hey, I need you to step in and help.”

It’s actually kinda sweet he was so determined to be such a present force in Jack’s life from the get-go! And it sounds like he handled the tricky situation maturely! It can be hard having so many cooks in the kitchen at such a sensitive time!

