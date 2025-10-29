Justin & Hailey Bieber Brutally Heckled While Watching The World Series!

It was NOT a Belieber night at the ballpark!

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey tried to enjoy America’s pastime at Monday night’s World Series game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays, but things took a seriously awkward turn faster than you can sing Take Me Out to the Ballgame.

Sitting proudly in the stands at Dodger Stadium, Justin (who is, of course, Canadian) decided to show up repping his home team in a Blue Jays jersey. Normally, no big deal, right? Well, this time, that was wrong! WAY wrong! Because if there’s one thing Dodgers fans don’t take kindly to, it’s someone booing their golden boy Shohei Ohtani.

And guess who did exactly that? Yes, the Baby singer himself reportedly booed Ohtani (pictured above, inset) after the superstar slugger knocked one out of the park to give El Lay a 2-0 lead. Cue the chaos!

According to one eyewitness who spoke to the US Sun, the crowd at field-level wasted no time turning on Justin after he booed Ohtani. The insider noted the singer was “heckled by fans,” saying:

“He was really heavily taunted for wearing a Blue Jays jersey.”

Yikes… eh?!

Not a great look in front of thousands of Dodgers die-hards who likely had zero patience for that kind of road-team energy in one of the biggest baseball games of the season.

Things only got worse from there when the taunting escalated and fans started to mock the singer by referencing one of his most infamous viral moments in an exchange he had with paparazzi members from back in June:

“People started yelling at Justin, ‘Is it not clocking to you? Is it not clocking to you?'”

Brutal!

The hecklers were apparently relentless to the point where Justin and Hailey decided to make a quiet exit from the public seats. They apparently retreated up to one of the private suites to watch the rest of the game away from the chaos.

A wise move, considering the Blue Jays ended up losing 6-5 after an intense, extra-long 18-inning (!!!) battle that gave the Dodgers a 2-1 series lead. Poor Justin just couldn’t catch a break that night: his team lost, his outfit backfired, and the crowd made sure he knew it.

But hey! The Blue Jays turned around and won Game 4 on Tuesday night, and the series is all tied up at 2-2 heading into game 5. So, maybe Justin’s Jays will get the last laugh after all?! (Whichever team is the first to win four games gets crowned with the whole dang World Series, FYI.)

