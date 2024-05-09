Hailey Bieber Is HOW FAR Along?! Justin Has Been Keeping This Pregnancy Secret Since...

Baby Bieber is coming soon!

Justin and Hailey Bieber announced they’re expecting their first child together on Thursday by sharing a series of adorbz photos and videos on their Instagram pages (see below). And now according to TMZ insiders, we’re getting more insight into the timeline of the pregnancy!

Sources with direct knowledge told the outlet that the model is already over six months pregnant. Wow!! That means she’ll be entering her third trimester shortly, and they could be welcoming the little baby by… late summer! OMG! SO soon! Can’t wait to meet the little tyke!

