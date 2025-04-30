Got A Tip?

Star Seeker

Justin Bieber Drooling Over Wife Hailey's Latest Pics! What Breakup?! Justin Bieber Mourns The Loss Of His Grandfather Bruce Dale: ‘I Will Miss U’ Justin Bieber Is A Bad Influence On His Little Brother! He... | Perez Hilton Hailey Bieber REALLY Wants You To Know Everything Is Ok Between Her And Justin By Doing THIS!  Justin Bieber Begs For Paparazzi To 'Stop' As He Posts Video Of Them Hounding Him During Night Out With Hailey! WATCH! Justin Bieber Has Become Besties With Timothée Chalamet -- After Bonding Over Pasts... Including Links To Selena Gomez! Justin Bieber Breaks Silence On All The 'Gossip' & 'Lies' Amid Fan Concern He’s So Lost! Justin Bieber Thinks He’s Better Than You! Literally! He Said That! Hailey Bieber’s Husband Just: Justin Bieber ‘Tired’ Of Critics ‘Weaponizing’ His Behavior -- And Hailey Feels... 'She's Been In Tears'! Hailey Bieber 'Genuinely Scared' About Justin's Behavior After Concerning Coachella Outing! Hailey Bieber Shows Fans What Her Body REALLY Looks Like... While Battling '2 Ovarian Cysts' Justin Bieber's Former Pal Thinks Singer Is In A Cult! This Church Is Why Their Relationship Crumbled!

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Drooling Over Wife Hailey's Latest Pics! What Breakup?!

Justin Bieber Drooling Over Wife Hailey's Latest Pics! What Breakup?!

Jailey are on the outs? Since when?!

Justin Bieber is making it CLEAR where he stands with his wifey in the comments of her latest Instagram post — and it seems like he’s more in love than ever! Hailey Bieber posted some new snaps on her grid looking gorgeous in some low-rise jeans and a black halter top on Tuesday. You can see the post (below):

So beautiful!

Related: Hailey REALLY Wants You To Know Things Are Ok Between Her And Justin

And JB is making sure everyone knows that’s his Favorite Girl. In the comments, he gushed:

“Um woah”

The One Time crooner also shared the post to his own IG Story and uploaded it alongside Antônio Carlos Jobim’s song The Girl From Ipanema. He ain’t shying away from showing off his feelings for her!

With all the recent rumors about an impending divorce and all the problems these two have supposedly been facing lately, it’s good to see him show his baby momma some affection!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Hailey Bieber/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Related Posts

CLICK HERE TO COMMENT
Apr 30, 2025 14:20pm PDT

Share This