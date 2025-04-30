Justin Bieber Drooling Over Wife Hailey's Latest Pics! What Breakup?!

Jailey are on the outs? Since when?!

Justin Bieber is making it CLEAR where he stands with his wifey in the comments of her latest Instagram post — and it seems like he’s more in love than ever! Hailey Bieber posted some new snaps on her grid looking gorgeous in some low-rise jeans and a black halter top on Tuesday. You can see the post (below):

So beautiful!

Related: Hailey REALLY Wants You To Know Things Are Ok Between Her And Justin

And JB is making sure everyone knows that’s his Favorite Girl. In the comments, he gushed:

“Um woah”

The One Time crooner also shared the post to his own IG Story and uploaded it alongside Antônio Carlos Jobim’s song The Girl From Ipanema. He ain’t shying away from showing off his feelings for her!

With all the recent rumors about an impending divorce and all the problems these two have supposedly been facing lately, it’s good to see him show his baby momma some affection!

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Hailey Bieber/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]