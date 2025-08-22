Justin Bieber Is Clearly Falling In Love With Hailey All Over Again -- See What He Just Said!

Got A Tip?

If you needed any more of a sign that Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey are slowly but surely getting back on track in their marriage, look no further than what the pop star just posted over on X (Twitter).

On Thursday afternoon, Jack Blues‘ dad took to the social media platform to share a picture of the happy couple together — with somebody else cropped out! Oh, no! LOLz!

The crooner captioned his photo like this (below), shouting out to an unnamed girl who JB says he cut out of the picture before posting it — just so he could focus all attention on him and the Rhode Beauty founder:

“Sorry to the gurl I cropped out of this pic … I just love this pic of hails and I lol”

Ha! Poor girl… so close to fame… or infamy!

Anyways, the photo itself is the story here. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Awww! Love it!

That’s such a cute thing for him to say. And a very cute thing for him to post! He ain’t lying, either. He’s got a very nice smile there, and Hailey looks happy and warm AF!

Oh, and we aren’t the only ones who are loving this new shot. Here are just a few of the many responses from other X users that popped up right after the pic was uploaded to the site:

“I know a man trying to save his relationship when i see one”

“sometimes a picture feels perfect not because of who’s in it, but because of the little moment it freezes. this one really says it all ”

“Justin and his partner Hailey’s genuine smiles, closeness and spontaneous gestures show a happy couple enjoying the moment”

“you look great together fr”

“Love is Love. It can’t be stopped or cut out”

Of course, it’s not uncommon for couples to revel in a new “honeymoon” phase together after weathering the storm through a rough patch of their relationship. And it would seem as though Justin and Hailey may be doing just that!

As such, we are sending all the love and light in the world to these two (and to Jack Blues!!!) right now. Let’s hope this couple continues to get back on solid ground as time marches on!

Reactions, y’all? Share your takes down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Justin Bieber/Instagram/Instagram]

Aug 22, 2025 07:30am PDT

