Secret's Out! Justin & Hailey Bieber Bought Secluded Lakeside Mansion -- DETAILS!

Justin and Hailey Bieber need to escape the chaos of Los Angeles every now and then and have the perfect place to do so!

You may have noticed that the couple is spending more and more time in Lake Coeur d’Alene area in Idaho. And that is because they secretly purchased a property by the lake years ago!

According to The US Sun on Tuesday, the couple bought a mansion near the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club in 2020. The property is 5,000 square feet, featuring five bedrooms and five and a half bathrooms, as well as an impressive outdoor area that is perfect for entertaining! It includes a barbecue, covered patio, and fire pit. For all that, what did he spend? A whopping $4.2 million under an LLC linked to Tri Star Sports and Entertainment Group, with which he has since parted ways! Damn!

However, the place is apparently worth every penny for Hailey and Justin! It turns out they got the home to get away from the intense media frenzy! Given all the attention about their marital and financial troubles, we bet the two escaped to Idaho a lot this year! A source told the outlet:

“Justin has been coming to Coeur d’Alene for years. He can be out on the water, and hang out at the Gozzer ranch club without being disturbed every day, and have people taking photographs of everything he does, he can relax more. He’s often playing golf and hanging with friends, just being a normal guy and not a pop star.”

The best part about the area? The locals leave him alone! The insider continued:

“Justin has even been seen downtown browsing around the local shops, but people tend to leave him alone. They are very protective here, and it’s not unusual to see stars. This is a place where celebrities come to get away and can switch off, and it’s packed with natural beauty.”

It sounds great! Justin must love the privacy he gets there, unlike in LA, where paparazzi hound him! And perhaps this is where he and Hailey will retreat to once he convinces her to give Jack Blues a sibling! She reportedly wants to step away from the spotlight the next time she is pregnant so she can enjoy the journey more privately. Maybe they’ll head to Idaho to get that peace and quiet! We’ll see… or possibly not! LOLz!

What are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

