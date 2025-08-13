Justin Bieber Says He Receives 'Forgiveness And Love' That 'I Truly Don’t Deserve' Amid Marriage Struggles With Hailey!

Justin Bieber is getting raw.

On Instagram on Tuesday, the pop star opened up about receiving “love” he doesn’t think he deserves. While sharing two selfies of himself, he wrote:

“grateful for a new day. grateful for Jesus. he meets me every morning with forgiveness and love that I truly don’t deserve. so grateful that he gives this love so freely, so graciously. Wouldn’t be able to get thru the day without his love. It meets me at my lowest.”

Wow. Powerful!

The 31-year-old also shared the post to his Story, adding the song Lord Do It For Me by Zacardi Cortez. See (below):

This wasn’t his only candid post this week. Earlier, the Canadian shared a screenshot of a text exchange in which he told his pals he was headed to bed early with a “headache,” noting he was “tired emotionally [and] physically.” In the caption, he referenced his viral paparazzi rant from earlier in the summer, saying:

“Standing on business gets tiring. Going to bed night.”

JB also posed a black-and-white, close-up selfie, saying:

“praying away the feeling of being wrong.”

Oof.

Justin’s been dealing with marriage struggles with Hailey Bieber (since before even welcoming their nearly 1-year-old son Jack Blues), something he confirmed in his new album, Swag. Many are also worried about his mental health amid speculated drug use. At least he has his faith to lean on in a tough time — and we hope he’s got the support he may need from loved ones.

