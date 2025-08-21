Got A Tip?

Justin Bieber

Justin & Hailey Bieber No Longer Have As Much 'Tension' In Marriage – Because Singer Is Finally Done With THIS… For Now…

Justin and Hailey Bieber are in a “much better place” in their relationship. But will it last??

The couple has been struggling with marriage issues for the last year — something JB confirmed in his new album, Swag. But now a source for Us Weekly on Thursday insisted the “tension has settled.” And it’s all for one important reason! They dished:

“The intense focus and emotional toll of creating new music had put a strain on their marriage. When Justin is in the studio making new music, he gets completely consumed and shuts everything else out.”

Hmm.

Related: Justin Bieber Begging Hailey For Baby #2

That seems like a major problem for their future, though. Justin’s a musician — he’ll be making music for the rest of his life, and not just ’cause it pays their (very big) bills. It’s his passion! If making his latest album put so much stress on their relationship, how can they sustain that forever?? Seems problematic!

But either way, the fact that the project has dropped is a big relief for them now. The lovebirds “have been able to finally reconnect more” while on summer vacation to “their favorite place in Idaho,” as they prep to celebrate their son Jack Blues‘ first birthday on Friday. Crazy, right? They grow up so fast! But we digress.

The insider said the summertime vibes have done wonders for the vocalist and model:

“There’s a sense of relief on both sides. Justin’s behavior has been more relaxed. He felt a lot of pressure hanging over him and has been in a better mental headspace these last few weeks. He is very happy there have been positive reviews of the album and that fans like it.”

The Rhode founder, on the other hand, still “takes it day by day and is very patient” with him. So, yeah, that’s a good indicator that they’re not out of the woods just yet! The source noted:

“There’s still work to be done in their marriage, but they’re in a much better place.”

That’s good, at least. We just hope their work and music don’t impact them as much again in the future. That’s a recipe for disaster, if so…

Reactions?? Do y’all really think the new album was the root cause of their problems? Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Justin Bieber/Hailey Bieber/Instagram]

Aug 21, 2025 08:00am PDT

