Justin Bieber Finds 'Peace' Away From Crowds While Making Music In Iceland 

Justin Bieber took some time to get away for a bit!

While Hailey Bieber attended the Met Gala in New York City this week, the pop star was working on new music. Far, far away, as it turns out. All the way in Iceland!

According to People, Justin stayed at the Eleven Deplar Farm hotel in Ólafsfjörður. The small but luxurious lodge has a fully equipped Floki recording studio, where the singer spent a lot of time recording — when he wasn’t watching hockey or doing other fun stuff with friends. A rep for the place told the outlet:

“During his time at Deplar, Bieber and his circle of close collaborators disappeared into the quiet brilliance of Flóki Studios, tapping into the inspiration born from seclusion and untamed beauty.”

It wasn’t all work! There was some play in between! The rep continued:

“Between sessions, they immersed themselves in everything the lodge has to offer—from invigorating cold plunges to fireside sauna sessions, heli-snowboarding, fat biking and more.”

That seems fun! But the best part about the trip? Justin got a break from the outside world, as the place is isolated and surrounded by mountains and rivers at the edge of the Arctic Circle on Iceland’s North Coast. A source shared with People:

“He seemed at peace, and the Iceland setting seemed like it was the perfect retreat.”

Wow! It sounds like Justin needed this trip after all the drama lately! But what we want to know now is: When will everyone hear this new music he created in Iceland? Hmm. Check out the vacay pics the Biebs posted on Instagram (below):

 

[Image via Justin Bieber/YouTube]

May 09, 2025 06:14am PDT

