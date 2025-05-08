Justin Bieber Shares Cryptic Message About Why Love Makes Him So 'Exhausted' Amid Hailey Drama! Ouch!

Got A Tip?

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber Shares Cryptic Message About Why Love Is So ‘Exhausting’ Amid Hailey Drama! Ouch!

Justin Bieber is getting candid about the challenges of love — amid rumors of marriage struggles with wife Hailey Bieber. Oof.

JB penned a cryptic message on his Instagram Story on Wednesday, musing:

“People telling me I deserved things Made me exhausted from trying to prove I was worthy at times

Also Made me feel more entitled at times

This language isn’t helpful”

Related: Justin Bieber Didn’t Attend The Met Gala With Wife Hailey

The Canadian hitmaker continued:

“It either makes us feel not good enough or that we’re owed something

True love is freely given with no expectation”

See the full thing:

Justin Bieber Shares Cryptic Message About Why Love Is So ‘Exhausting’ Amid Hailey Drama! Ouch!
(c) Justin Bieber/Instagram

Damn! That’s deep!

But is he being shady about possible problems in his own marriage? Or is this meant to be addressing the outpouring of love he’s received as a celeb since a young age? He’s been reflecting on his past a lot lately in various cryptic posts, so we could see it being either. It does, however, come right after a Parade report claimed Hailey gets tired of the singer’s embarrassing behavior — which she’s constantly having to apologize for. Yeesh. Sounds like they’re both a little exhausted by love at times…

What do U make of this, Perezcious readers? Share your take in the comments!

[Image via Justin Bieber/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

May 08, 2025

