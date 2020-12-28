Justin Bieber Makes Raunchy NSFW Comment About His Wife -- See Hailey’s Response!

Justin Bieber is getting risky and frisky on social media!

Justin’s Instagram tends to reflect a man who is devout in his faith and devoted to his wife — but even the Holy singer couldn’t resist a bit of naughty innuendo. The interaction with his lady Hailey Bieber began innocently enough, when the artist shared a rehearsal for his upcoming New Year’s Eve show on Sunday (below).

Hailey expressed her admiration for the acoustic performance of his recent single Lonely, commenting:

“My jaw??? On the floor.”

Shockingly, JB replied:

“ur jaw is other places too lets be honest.”

WOW! That’s some NSFW material right there. We’re surprised Justin would make that comment public, but it is kind of funny!

His wife seemed to take the raunchy comment in good humor, with maybe a hint of embarrassment at her husband’s thirsty behavior. She responded:

“omg please go to sleep.”

The 26-year-old’s lusty married-man remark comes on the heels of a recent viral tweet (below) that celebrated Justin’s love for Hailey. It read:

“say what you want about justin bieber but that man LOVES his wife”

say what you want about justin bieber but that man LOVES his wife ???????? pic.twitter.com/p0dgmAEwOe — PRINCE$$ (@prinnyjayy) December 26, 2020

The tweet included some of the performer’s adoring social media messages for the model — and there have been quite a few this holiday season. Some recent IG captions include:

“If it’s not you it’s not anyone” “What a way to spend Christmas night with the absolute love of my whole existence. Obsessed with you so much it actually hurts lol” “If u didn’t know how cute my wife was already you will know after watching her tiny self in the nutcracker . My heart can’t take it”

The Biebs posted a similarly gushing message for Hailey’s birthday in November, writing:

“My eyes are 4 you. My heart is 4 you. My soul is 4 you. My love is 4 you. I am Home wherever you are. You are my safe place. I am completely and utterly obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is growing old with you. I can’t believe you are mine forever. HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY”

All of that soppy emotion definitely seems to be reciprocated on Hailey’s part. (After all, she was famously a Belieber long before they ever started dating.) She posted a pic of herself, um, licking the pop star’s mouth over the weekend, with the caption:

“my very own Christmas love”

Well, Justin’s comment may have been a bit TMI, but we really are happy for these two crazy kids. Hope the young couple had a wonderful — and passionate, we guess? — holiday!

