Justin Bieber A Dad? Singer Explains Family Plans With Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber has plans for parenthood — but it’s not what any of us were expecting (pun very much intended!).

On Tuesday’s episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Grammy winner explained that, despite his enthusiasm for a family, babies aren’t in the cards anytime soon. The 26-year-old stressed he does in fact want children with wife, Hailey Bieber, but for now they’re enjoying marital bliss without them. Bieber told Ellen DeGeneres:

“I’m going to have as many [kids] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I’d love to have myself a little tribe, but it’s her body, so whatever she wants to do.”

Aww, how Perezious! Little Biebers running around everywhere — now that is a new level to Bieber Fever! Watch the clip (below)!

Related: Justin Bieber Shares SUPER Sweet Birthday Post For His Wife, Hailey!

In the October 5 issue of Vogue Italia, Hailey confessed her own thoughts on maternity. The 24-year-old model expressed her ambition as an artist and stated she has so much to do before settling down into nest mode. After all, they’re both still super young! Why rush to have kids when the couple’s not ready?!

Hailey told Vogue Italia:

“I am an ambitious girl. It [parenthood] will happen, but not now.”

To which Justin responded:

“We’re still pretty newly married. I mean, we’ll celebrate two years in September.”

Hailey also revealed in the interview:

“The strange thing is that I’ve always wanted to have children early, but now that I’m married, I feel less of an urge.”

Sounds like they’re enjoying their honeymoon phase. We’re all for that and the amazingly adorbs posts the two have shared with each other across social media!

In case anyone has forgotten, the two lovebirds actually haven’t been together THAT long. Although they initially met in 2009, Justin and Hailey didn’t start anything romantic until 2015 — during a time when the Jelena drama was very much in FULL swing! Hmm, we wonder if there are young kids today who DON’T know he dated Selena Gomez?? Huh.

Fast forward to 2018, and the cards seemed to align once and for all for Hailey and Justin. Within a year of their rekindled relationship, the two held a private ceremony to ring in their union. Ever since, the couple seems to have been floating on cloud nine — well, except for some outside drama with their former spiritual advisor, Carl Lentz. So, maybe Justin and Hailey are simply trying to take things easy before they commit to any plans for children.

Anyway, the idea of future Bieber babies sounds RIDICULOUSLY cute even if we have to wait. What do you think? Drop us a comment below!

[Image via WENN/Avalon]