Justin Bieber Announces He QUIT His Clothing Brand Drew House: ‘Don’t Waste Ur Money’

Whoa! Yet another split for Justin Bieber! This time he’s walking away from his clothing brand, Drew House!

Amid his alarming recent behavior, the pop star has cut a lot of professional ties lately — but none this loudly! Justin took to Instagram on Thursday to share a screenshot of the company’s social media account and announced he quit!

The Biebs wrote in a since-deleted post:

“I Justin Bieber am no longer involved in this brand. Drew House doesn’t represent me or my family or life. If your [sic] rocking with me the human Justin Bieber don’t waste ur money on Drew House.”

We guess that explains why JB unfollowed his former stylist and pal Ryan Good earlier this year and launched a new clothing company, Skylrk! Back in 2019, the two launched Drew House together — which often features their famous yellow smiley face on the clothing items. Now, it looks like they are no longer in business together! And possibly not on good terms! Yikes!

It’s unknown why Justin and Ryan may have had a falling out! However, this announcement seemed to be a long time coming as he has been heavily promoting Skylrk over the past few weeks. He even dropped an animated video of himself entering the House of Drew, AKA Drew House, before setting it on fire. He then exits the place to join his wife, Hailey Bieber, and son, Jack Blues, outside — as if he was leaving the past behind and entering a new era. Take a look (below):

At this time, Ryan has not addressed Justin’s comments. But what are your reactions, Perezcious readers? Share ‘em in the comments below!

