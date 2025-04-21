Got A Tip?

Hailey Bieber Shares Adorable New Easter Photo With Baby Jack Blues -- And Justin Is Nowhere To Be Seen!

Hailey Bieber celebrated Easter with little baby Jack Blues… Are we missing anyone??

On Sunday, the Rhode Beauty founder took to Instagram to share a brand new look at her and the precious baby boy in their Easter best — Hailey in a pastel dress with lace detailing and Jack in a yellow onesie featuring a blue bunny. She reflected on this year’s holiday in comparison to last year’s by adding a photo of her cradling her then-pregnant belly from from Easter 2024. She wrote:

“This Easter vs. Last Easter hehe”

See (below):

Super adorable! It is inneresting, however, that Justin Bieber wasn’t anywhere to be seen in the pics… Especially after he raised red flags with his concerning behavior at the Friday Night in the Desert party at Coachella over the weekend. We hope everything is okay!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers??

[Images via Hailey Bieber/Instagram & MEGA/WENN]

Apr 21, 2025 09:30am PDT

