Justin Bieber 'Manic, Not Sleeping, Hardly Eating' -- & Hailey's Asking Friends To Pray, Says Church Insider

Hailey Bieber wants help from those closest to her — and the man upstairs — as Justin‘s behavior grows increasingly concerning amid their rumored marriage troubles!

As Perezcious readers know, fans (and now medical professionals) have been worried about the pop star over the past few months as he has stepped out several times appearing upset, tense, and disheveled. Despite maintaining a private life in recent years, Justin has posted more on social media lately than ever before, sharing everything from a pic of him hitting a bong despite quitting years ago to many cryptic messages.

Concern for the Yummy singer ramped up over the weekend when he hopped on Instagram Live to tease new music, shirtless and seemingly empty-eyed. Yikes. With all that, folks cannot help but think something is off with the Biebs. He doesn’t seem like himself these days. Now, we are getting more insight into what is happening behind the scenes — and it does not sound good, you guys!

A church insider claimed to DailyMail.com on Wednesday:

“He’s in a spiral. He’s manic, not sleeping, hardly eating, sending frantic texts in the middle of the night. He often doesn’t make a lot of sense, but he is convinced that he does. He doesn’t realize how much help he needs, and everyone around him is really worried.”

Oh no!

Even Hailey can no longer pretend things are fine! She has gone as far as to ask friends and family to pray for JB amid his troubling actions! The source continued:

“Hailey has asked everyone around her to bathe Justin in prayer. She can’t pull him out of this. People close to him don’t think even he can pull himself out of this. Only God can help him now. We’ve been here before but maybe not this bad.”

This is very alarming. Things looked bad, but the situation is seemingly way worse than anyone had realized. At least from how the insider paints the picture here. Another source close to Hailey said the model previously had a hard time accepting how dire the situation had become and tried to sweep everything under the rug:

“Hailey had been making out that he’s OK and she was trying to ignore the major problems he’s been dealing with. She was putting on a brave face because she doesn’t want to admit Justin has huge challenges he needs to overcome.”

However, it is reportedly no longer possible to ignore what is going on, and she needs all the assistance with the performer now — even if it means turning to faith. Remember, one of the big issues allegedly causing turmoil in their marriage is that they had a disagreement over their faith. Guess, regardless of her current feelings, she’s seeking whatever help she can get at this point.

We’re sending all the love to the Biebers! Reactions? Let us know in the comments.

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

