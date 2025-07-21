Justin Bieber Shares Harrowing Cryptic Post About Not Living Life As A ‘Clean Man’ Amid Drug Concerns!

So much for his detox… Justin Bieber does NOT want to go “clean”!

On Sunday, the Daisies singer shared a concerning interview clip to his Instagram Story, suggesting he has no interest in going sober! In the video, rapper DMX sat for an interview with life coach Iyanla Vanzant on her show, Iyanla, Fix My Life, in 2013. The host wondered if the musician wanted to “live his life as a clean man.” The Party Up vocalist was baffled by the question, clarifying:

“When you say clean — no weed? No drinking? Nothing?”

Related: Justin Bieber Banking On Hailey’s Rhode Sale To Pay Scooter Braun!

When she confirmed it meant “nothing” while noting it would make him a “clear, pure vessel for the voice of God,” DMX replied:

“I think I’m exactly where I need to be with God.”

Sadly, in April 2021, DMX died from a cocaine-induced heart attack. He was just 50. Oof. Watch the resurfaced clip:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GASSY (@gassy)

The pop star hasn’t been shy about his drug use lately, sharing frequent photos of himself smoking, for example. That, combined with his increasingly erratic and bizarre behavior on social media and IRL, has caused many to be worried AF! But a rep for JB and his wife Hailey Bieber previously denied the “harmful” speculation, insisting the Canadian was not using hard drugs. Speaking to TMZ in February, the rep blasted the “exhausting and pitiful” allegations.

Fans just started to have hope that the Grammy winner was turning a new leaf when he shared a photo of himself detoxing, but it seems like he has no intention of ever going fully sober.

Thoughts?!

[Image via Justin Bieber/Instagram]