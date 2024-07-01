Pregnant Hailey Bieber Offers THIS Genius Tip To Stay Cool In The Summer Heat!

If you’re getting too hot this summer, Hailey Bieber has the solution for you!

The momma-to-be took to Instagram on Sunday to share her best tip for getting through the brutal weather this summer. With her and Justin Bieber‘s baby well on the way in the middle of the hot season, she’s been perfecting her routine to keep cool — and now she’s sharing her go-to with her fans!

In her Stories, she shared a snap of her legs and feet stretched out in her bathtub as she took a dip in the water. In the caption, the 27-year-old wrote:

“If you’re pregnant in this heat …. Trust me, feet + legs in the ice bath or cold plunge.”

