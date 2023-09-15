Justin Timberlake Shares Video Of *NSYNC Reuniting In The Studio To Record New Song!

This *NSYNC reunion is giving us chills!

In case you haven’t heard, it was revealed this week that the boy band reunited to release their first new single in more than two decades called Better Place! Don’t get too excited (yet) because this song is only for the upcoming movie Trolls Band Together, which stars Justin Timberlake.

But while everyone is hyped for the reunion, JT gave fans a sneak peek into what it was like to work with the guys – Lance Bass, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick – again. And it’s even got us emotional to see them together again! The video, shared on Thursday, starts with the 42-year-old singer sharing how much the moment in the studio meant to him:

“So many stars aligned, that’s why I hit you all up. If we do this song, it’s a love letter to our fans. I would be honored to have the group on this song.”

It then cuts to a bunch of different scenes of the five band members working the track – with Justin primarily being seen sitting behind the soundboard while the others record their vocals. Fans are even given more of a taste of what’s to come with the song as it plays in the background of the montage.

At one point, the group could be seen listening to the music as Justin said “That sounds great.” Lance then chimed in to point out how it’s “the first *NSYNC song finished in 23 years?” Gushing, Justin adds:

“Listen man, I love you guys, that s**t is epic man.”

The video concludes with a sweet hug between Justin and Joey. Aww! Ch-ch-check it out (below):

So exciting!!!

