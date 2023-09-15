Parents Of Decapitated Baby Say ANOTHER Doctor Posted Photos Of Their Child's Autopsy On Instagram -- For CLOUT!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

One of the most traumatic stories we’ve ever covered, and it’s only getting worse for the poor young couple at its center.

Last month we learned the tragic story of Jessica Ross‘ would-be delivery. According to a lawsuit she and boyfriend Treveon Isaiah Taylor Sr. had filed, the doctor at Riverdale’s Southern Regional Medical Center screwed up the birth so badly the baby was killed in the procedure — and horrifically. Per the suit, Dr. Tracey St. Julian, M.D. ended up pulling the head off the child — and then hiding the fact from the parents.

But now the couple has been wronged by a doctor yet again, per a second lawsuit. They hired Dr. Jackson Gates as an independent medical professional for their suit, to do a proper autopsy on their child. Now they’re suing him because, they claim, he posted pics of their dead child on Instagram! Attorney Rod Edmond explained, per Fox 5 Atlanta:

“After all of the abuse suffered by this young couple, unfortunately, Dr. Gates continued to perpetuate it, their abuse, by posting both photos and video of their decapitated child on social media, namely Instagram.”

The couple believes the $2500 they paid him wasn’t enough for him. They say he was clout-chasing — and because the case had so much notoriety, he knew posting the gruesome photos would bring eyeballs to his IG page. Disgusting.

Attorney Cory Lynch added:

“Dr. Gates consciously waived his duty to this young couple. He traded his duty to them on exchange for likes and followers on Instagram.”

We can’t believe this poor couple, at 21 and 20 years old, have already had to suffer one of the worst things imaginable — and their pain is being exploited. See more on the ongoing legal debacle (below):

