NSYNC Confirms Song Better Place -- First New Single In Over TWO Decades!!

The band is getting back together!

It looks like all five members of *NSYNC have rejoined forces to cook up some heat in the studio — for the first time in over 20 years! On Wednesday night, Universal dropped the latest trailer for this year’s Trolls Band Together, the third installment in the film franchise which stars Justin Timberlake. However, fans quickly noticed a snippet from a never-before-heard song, and guess what?? It’s an ALL NEW track from the famed boy band called Better Place!

Pinch us, because we must be dreaming!!

Related: Justin Bieber Delivers ADORABLE 5-Year Anniversary Message For Hailey!

The band teased their new song in an Instagram post earlier on Wednesday, lip-syncing to a scene from Friends in which Joey (Matt LeBlanc) and Rachel (Jennifer Aniston) play coy about knowing some sort of big news.

See (below):

The group of five, which features JT, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, Chris Kirkpatrick, and JC Chasez, just lit up the night at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, where they presented Taylor Swift with the award for Best Pop Song. So, the comeback is here! …Kind of!

But while they may be riding a resurgence in popularity since releasing their last song in 2002, a source told TMZ they don’t plan to drop an entire album or go on tour. At least not yet?!

Watch the full trailer for Trolls Band Together featuring Better Place (below):

Amazing!

Are YOU excited for the full thing to drop on September 29, Perezcious readers??

Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via MTV/YouTube]