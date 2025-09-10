Kailyn Lowry Claps Back HARD At Follower Who Questions Whether She Raises Her Kids!

Don’t come for Kailyn Lowry, please and thanks! The Teen Mom alum took to TikTok on Sunday to slam a follower who questioned whether the reality TV-famous momma is TRULY active in raising all her kids!

Remember, the MTV veteran has quite a large family! She’s got a 15-year-old son Elliott, whom she shares with ex Jo Rivera. She’s also got Creed, 4, and Lux, 7, whom she shares with ex Chris Lopez. And she’s got Rio, 2, and twins Verse and Valley, 21 months, with Elijah Scott. So, when a TikTok follower cynically questioned whether the podcast host “has help with the kids,” Kailyn went OFF!!!

Speaking directly to that follower and all the rest of her online crew in a video posted on Sunday, the new media mogul started by saying that she does indeed have a daytime nanny who helps out during working hours:

“Y’all love to say that I don’t raise my kids. I have childcare, yes. I have help from 8 to 4, Monday through Friday. These are traditional working hours.”

She then explained how a lot of people do that same thing:

“A lot of people put their kids in daycare from 9 to 5. A lot of people have babysitters that they pay for. I do the same thing.”

Totally true!

At that point, the 33-year-old went on to add that she does occasionally rely on babysitters after those hours if she needs them, but that it’s not a regular thing:

“I do not have a live-in nanny. I do not have an around-the-clock nanny, I do not have around-the-clock help. After 4 o’clock, if I needed a babysitter, I would have to pay for that. If you guys could kindly stop discrediting what I do for my kids, that would be great.”

So, while she does have help (and she also said in the vid that she feels incredibly blessed to be able to afford that help!), it’s not a situation where she’s totally uninvolved.

To that end, she doubled down on the ask to stop being discredited for that fact, summing up her selfie vid like this:

“I do have help, no matter which way you cut it. But if you guys could just stop discrediting what I do, that would be fantastic.”

And then she made the ULTIMATE power move: she kept the video running for longer than a minute so she could take advantage of the payday threshold on the video-sharing platform and collect more cash to pay for the childcare! Kailyn said:

“And I’m going to let this run for one minute, just so I can collect my coin so I can pay for the childcare, thank you so much.”

LOLz!!!

Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

She’s not holding back, and we low-key love it! Also, she has childcare help — so what?! The woman works hard on her businesses and earns her money. And she said in the clip that she’s blessed to be able to afford childcare, so she clearly gets how lucky she is. Ain’t nothing wrong with that!

Thoughts, y’all?! Share ’em (below)!

