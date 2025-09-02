Got A Tip?

Kailyn Lowry

Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Strips Down To Her Bra After Having Plastic Surgery!

Kailyn Lowry strips to bra after plastic surgery

Kailyn Lowry is feeling herself after going under the knife!

In case you’re not up-to-date with all things from the Teen Mom star, we’ve been following her journey with her total mommy makeover! The 33-year-old reality TV personality underwent a breast reduction operation late last year, and most recently, she opened up about her “double chin” surgery. Following her procedures, she’s got some results to show off!

On Instagram Sunday, she posted a carousel of ‘fit check photos, showing off some of her fav fashion essentials. She captioned the post:

“Throwin’ a few fits

See some of her looks yourself (below):

One pic in particular caught fans’ eyes, though — the mom of seven stripped down to just some leggings and a sports bra!

Kailyn Lowry strips to bra after plastic surgery
(c) Kailyn Lowry/Instagram

Looking good!

In the comments of her post (see HERE), her followers wrote:

“Kail!! You look gorgeous!!”

“You’ve always been pretty but dang girl! You are

“You look incredible!! Get it MaMa!!”

“Who is this hottie?”

Aw! So supportive! She really does look amazing!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

[Image via Kailyn Lowry/Instagram]

Sep 02, 2025 15:20pm PDT

