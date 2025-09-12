'Fighting For My Life': Kailyn Lowry 'Severely Underestimated' Healing Process Of Latest Cosmetic Surgery

Kailyn Lowry is going THROUGH IT lately!

The Teen Mom star recently underwent another cosmetic surgery to alter her face. We previously reported on her lighthearted post where she said “goodbye to my double chin” in a series of photos and videos following her journey. But even after all that surgery, bandaging, and draining, she said the recovery process is what’s getting to her the most!

While chatting with Lindsie Chrisley on the latest episode of Coffee Convos, the mom of seven confessed:

“I severely underestimated the healing that is of a neck lift, so I have been fighting for my life.”

Oh no!

Related: Kailyn Claps Back HARD At Questions Whether She Raises Her Kids!

And being an active mom makes it impossible to just lie around and heal like she’s supposed to. She went on to explain how wrangling her little ones — Elliott, 15, Lincoln, 11, Lux, 7, Creed, 4, Rio, 2, and twins Verse and Valley, 1 — has interfered with her post-op journey:

“I took five kids to the dentist this morning and immediately following that had to drop them off at school this morning.”

OMG, five kids at the dentist at one time?! We can’t imagine the chaos! But that’s not all. Kail said she also got a visit by Mother Nature, which just added to her already jam-packed schedule:

“I bled through my clothes cause I got my period. I got my period at the first of the month. I bled through everything and had to go into the schools like that. It’s been a long time. I had it mostly under control and now I’m back to bleeding through my stuff 3 times a day. I have been wearing men’s boxer briefs to keep a pad in place with a tampon in. But I didn’t do that today, because when I got up this morning, I had no blood.”

The 33-year-old added:

“I’m just fighting for my life today between the dentist and my period.”

All that on top of being just a couple weeks post-op. We hope life slows down and gets a bit easier for Kailyn soon! But with that many kids we kinda doubt it…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Kailyn Lowry/Instagram]