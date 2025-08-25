Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Gets 'Double Chin' Surgery! See The Before & After Pics AND Her Clapback To Critics!

Kailyn Lowry has gone under the knife to get rid of her “double chin”.

On Instagram Sunday, the Teen Mom star shared a carousel of pics and videos, showing off her recent decision to go under the knife. In the caption, she wrote:

“A scrapbook of saying goodbye to my double chin “

Throughout the post, we see the 33-year-old bandaged up and in the hospital pre and post-op. In one video, where she’s all scrubbed-up and ready for surgery, she says:

“Rest in peace to my double chin.”

Related: Kailyn Shows Off Impressive Weight Loss In Short Shorts!

Luckily the procedure went well — and although she’s still swollen right now, she seems pretty happy with the results so far. See her journey (below):

To be honest, we didn’t see any issue with her chin before the surgery. But we guess that’s about her peace of mind!

Other observers weren’t so relaxed about the whole thing, and critics let her know! One commenter told her to “give it up with the plastic surgery”! Well, Kail isn’t letting them bother her! She clapped back:

“I can actually do whatever tf I want tbh “

So true! And while she didn’t give the name of the surgery, or explain the details of it, she did answer one fan’s burning question. The curious commenter asked wondered if “weight gain” would bring her “double chin” back. She answered:

“I guess, but what I did was fix [a] genetic problem with jowling and sagging skin. I didn’t have lipo.”

We guess that chin runs in her family? Another reason we can see she’d maybe get fixated on it — seeing it in older relatives like you’re looking into the future! That can mess with your head!

You can see the full post HERE. What do U think of Kailyn’s new look, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

[Image via Kailyn Lowry/Instagram]