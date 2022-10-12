Kaley Cuoco Expecting First Child With Ozark Star Tom Pelphrey!!

OMG! Kaley Cuoco is gonna be a momma!!

On Tuesday, The Big Bang Theory alum revealed she and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey have their first child on the way! Sharing a carousel of photos to Instagram — everything from a gender reveal cake to a polaroid of them holding up several pregnancy tests — the actress announced:

“ Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023 beyond blessed and over the moon… I you @tommypelphrey !!!”

So sweet!!

Related: Hilary Swank Reveals Surprise Pregnancy With TWINS At 48!

Tom also celebrated the news on his IG account. Sharing a similar series of pictures, he wrote:

“And then it was even MORE BETTER. . Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco ”

Aww!! Could these two get any cuter?! Check out their announcements (below)!

So happy for them! This pregnancy news comes just over a year after Kaley split from her ex-husband Karl Cook last September. Just a few weeks ago at the New York City premiere of her new rom-com Meet Cute, Kaley revealed she and Tom met after her manager took her to the Ozark premiere in April, and it was love at first sight. She gushed:

“When I met Tom, it was absolutely love at first sight. We have the same management team. My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there. It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah!’ It was very magical… it was perfect.”

And now it’ll be even better with a little one on the way! Many congrats to the happy couple!!!

[Image via Kaley Cuoco/Tom Pelphrey/Instagram]