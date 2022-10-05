Hilary Swank Reveals Surprise Pregnancy With TWINS At 48!

Hilary Swank has some BIG news!

The actress shared Wednesday morning on Good Morning America that she is pregnant with twins at 48 years old! WOW! She explained after promoting her upcoming ABC drama, Alaska Daily:

“This is something I have been wanting to share for a long time: the next thing is I am going to be a mom, and not just of one, but of two.”

The mom-to-be has been married to Philip Schneider since 2018. She added:

“It’s so nice to be able to talk about it and share it.”

Related: Kelly Osbourne Addresses Decision To Remain On Medication & Not Breastfeed

The twins will be Hilary’s first children. Later the same morning, she expressed on Live with Kelly and Ryan she’s in her second trimester, despite having no visible bump… Yet! The Boys Don’t Cry actress expressed:

“It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.”

She revealed twins run in both her AND Philip’s sides of the family, so it wasn’t a huge shock. The actress then playfully recounted a time on-set while filming Alaska Daily when her clothes began to feel a little snug, noting:

“My clothes started not to fit so I had to, the other day… cut [my jeans] open. And then I put a jacket on that wasn’t in continuity. And [they] came and said, ‘That’s not in continuity.’ I said, ‘Oh, I think it works.’ ‘It doesn’t.’ ‘No, it does. I’m going to make it work.’”

See the full clip (below):

Oh, the joys of motherhood! We’re SO happy for Hilary and Philip, and wish them a very healthy pregnancy. She’s been through so much after leaving acting to care for her late father.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via LIVEKellyandRyan/YouTube & MEGA/WENN]