Watch Kaley Cuoco ROAST Pete Davidson On The Meet Cute Red Carpet!!

Pete Davidson is a star — no matter what he’s wearing!

Kim Kardashian’s ex has pulled off some questionable looks in the past, but hilariously this time one of his co-stars called him out for it! On Tuesday night, the comedian showed up to the New York City premiere of his new rom-com Meet Cute sporting a white hoodie, black sunglasses, and green pants. Meanwhile, everyone else was dressed to the nines!

When his leading lady, Kaley Cuoco, caught sight of him on the red carpet mid-interview with ET, she couldn’t help but roast him, shouting:

“I’m really glad you dressed up for tonight!”

LOLz!

He didn’t seem to mind as he shrugged and laughed off the moment. Ch-ch-check it out!

Aw! She had so many nice things to say about him, even if his style wasn’t one of them. LMFAO! If you can’t wait to see more of them together — especially after sparking romance rumors while making this film — check out the trailer for their new flick out now (below).

[Image via Entertainment Tonight/YouTube]