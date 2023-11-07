Kandi Burruss Vouches For Justin Timberlake After Britney Spears’ Blaccent Claim: ‘That Was Young Justin’

Kandi Burruss is coming to Justin Timberlake’s defense.

As Perezcious readers know, Britney Spears put the *NSYNC alum on BLAST for speaking in a ‘blaccent’ in her memoir, The Woman in Me. She actually came for the whole crew, writing:

“NSYNC hung out with Black artists. Sometimes, I thought they tried too hard to fit in.”

She recalled one cringey moment in particular when she and JT met Pony singer Ginuwine in NYC:

“Walking our way was a guy wearing a huge blinged-out medallion. He was flanked by two giant security guards. J got all excited and said so loud, ‘Oh yeah. Fo’ shiz. Fo’ shiz. Ginuwine! What’s up homie?’”

Yeah…

But it sounds like not everyone is ready to cancel the guy for it?! While appearing at BravoCon over the weekend, RHOA star Kandi Burruss, who co-wrote *NSYNC’s 2000 hit song It Makes Me Ill, came to Justin’s defense. She told Page Six:

“I don’t want anybody to, like, [put] down Justin because you’ve got to remember the times that we were going through at the time. That era of pop and R&B, it was a lot of boy bands that did, like, urban music, urban routines and dancing, the whole image. That was in at the time, and nobody was passing judgment.”

The TV personality added that lots of “people are getting canceled” now for things that weren’t “a problem” years ago, and it sounds like she doesn’t want the SexyBack singer to become the latest. She said:

“I just feel like that was young Justin. Leave him alone, y’all. He was a really, really good guy.”

Interesting take!! Kandi shared that she hasn’t read Brit’s memoir yet, but does plan on listening to the audio version — and that she’s heard the part about JT meeting Ginuwine, which she thought “was funny.” Watch (below):

Do you agree with Kandi, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

