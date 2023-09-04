Kanye West & Bianca Censori BANNED From Venice Water Taxi For Life After Apparent NSFW Outing!

Kanye West and Bianca Censori won’t be taking any future water taxis around Venice, Italy. At least not with one company!

As Perezcious readers will recall, the Hurricane rapper and his “wife” were spotted engaging in an apparent NSFW sex act while riding on a water taxi around the canals of the famed European city last week. But now, the water taxi company that hosted the couple on that infamous trip is having its say! And the firm has BANNED the pair for LIFE!!!

Per Daily Mail Australia, the Venice-based water taxi company Venezia Turismo Motoscafi spoke out in a new statement released over the weekend which indicated Ye and Censori are “no longer welcome” on their ships, gondolas, or water taxis.

The company claimed they had no idea the alleged sex act occurred on the boat. The driver was busy at the time driving the actual boat! Plus, per the company’s statement, a “third person on board the taxi” allegedly “obstructed” the driver’s view.

The statement read:

“On board, the driver had to keep a lookout for traffic and did not see these obscenities. If this had happened, he would have immediately disembarked and reported the transgressors to those in authority. In addition, there was a third person on board the taxi, who accompanied Mr. and Mrs. West, who obstructed the captain’s view to the stern in any case.”

And then it went on:

“We completely dissociate ourselves from such acts and behavior. Mr. West and his wife will certainly no longer be welcome on board our company’s boats.”

Wow!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

