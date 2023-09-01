Kim Kardashian ‘Absolutely Does Not WAnt To Talk’ To Bianca Censori About Kanye West Following NSFW Outing!

Kim Kardashian DGAF about Bianca Censori!

The reality star is NOT going to be butting into Bianca’s romance with Kanye West. After NSFW photos of Ye and Bianca surfaced amid their vacation in Italy, some sources said the “embarrassed” SKIMS founder wants to “talk sense into” her ex-husband’s new partner. But that’s not actually gonna happen — EVER!

A source for Page Six is clapping back at the report in a new reveal on Friday. In it, they insist Kimmy Kakes doesn’t plan to intervene because she has “very much moved on.” They also hit back at rumors she is “desperately embarrassed” by the PDA-filled outings.

Related: More Details On Kim’s Reaction To NSFW Kanye Pics!

They explained:

“She absolutely does not want to talk to her. Kim is actually a firm believer in letting people be on their own journey and figure out life.”

Not wrong…

No matter what, she’d never get in the way of anyone’s relationship with the rapper, they added:

“She would never call someone and warn them.”

All that matters to the beauty mogul is “matters of co-parenting” the exes’ four children, North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4. Otherwise, “Kim only wishes Kanye and Bianca the best.”

TBH, it makes sense why she doesn’t want to get involved! So long as there aren’t any issues with the kids, Ye’s not her problem anymore! Ya know??

Reactions!? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]