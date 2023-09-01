'Creeped Out' Kim Kardashian Thinks Kanye West Wants To Make Bianca Censori Look Like Her!!

Could Kanye West be trying to create Bianca Censori in Kim Kardashian‘s image?!

That’s what Kim supposedly thinks, at least. And that’d be creepy AF, if it is really true. Jeez!!

Related: Khloé Kardashian Savagely Defends Kim From Nasty Body-Shaming Trolls — LOOK!

On Thursday night, a source spoke to In Touch about the ongoing ordeal involving Ye, Bianca, Kim, and those NSFW Italian water taxi pics. As we’ve been reporting, insiders have already been buzzing about the SKIMS mogul’s takes on Ye’s Italy antics with Censori. And now, there’s more.

First, the mag’s source said Bianca is down to go with Ye’s unusual outfit choices to “please him” in their relationship:

“Kanye loves to see [Bianca] in see-through bodysuits, crop tops and thongs. She’s going along because she wants to please him.”

But apparently, others in Kanye’s circle aren’t down for Bianca to bare all:

“A lot of people think it’s weird. He’s showing off his new wife in barely-there attire.”

Oof!

And that’s where Kim comes in! The money quote from Thursday night’s mag source focused on the SKKN By Kim mogul. The insider claimed she is “creeped out” by the situation. To the 42-year-old reality star and others observing Ye’s choices for Bianca, many believe he is trying to get her to be “the next Kim.”

As for Kim’s alleged take on Bianca’s show-all outfits which are similar to iconic past Kim styles, the source dished:

“[Kim] doesn’t like the situation one bit.”

And yet!! The source also acknowledged that the mom of four is “relieved Kanye has found someone who can put up with him.” Well, we get that.

Regardless, it sounds like this SUPER uncomfortable for the Selfish author.

Thoughts, y’all?!

[Image via Bianca Censori/Instagram/YouTube]