Clothes? What Clothes?! Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Is Covering Up With COUCH CUSHIONS Now!

Why wear clothes when you can wear decorative throw pillows?

That’s apparently what Kanye West and his “wife” Bianca Censori thought when they woke up on Wednesday in Florence, Italy. That morning, the 28-year-old Yeezy architectural designer and the 46-year-old Chicago-born rapper stepped out from a hotel in the Italian town and walked along the cobblestone streets together.

Related: Bianca Censori’s Friends ‘Concerned’ About What Kanye West Is Turning Her Into!

There, they turned heads, because Bianca was rocking her now-patented see-through nude tights with, uhhh, nothing but a pillow for a top!

Wait, what?!

We aren’t exactly sure what she was wearing for a top under that, other than the fact it was small, with very thin strings stretched across her back. That mystery is because the Australian native had a throw pillow wrapped up in her arms which was tightly and completely covering her boobs!!

Per Page Six, which published the paparazzi photos of the interesting outing, the purple pillow was held “strategically” in front of her ample bosom, with both of her arms wrapped up in it to “tightly clench it over her chest.” For good measure, she also had a pair of clear pumps on her feet as she and the Hurricane rapper strolled along the streets.

The snaps themselves are wild!! You can take a look at a bunch of them HERE. WTF?!?! Who thought this up??

Why wear clothes when you can take domestic items out to cover up, right?! Hope you don’t need your hands for any errands, tho… LOLz!

To be honest, we wonder if this is a direct response to the news that broke earlier this week about how cops in the canal-filled city of Venice are now investigating Ye and Bianca over THOSE scandalous water taxi pictures from earlier in their Italian trip. Maybe by holding a pillow up to cover everything, she’s sending a not-so-subtle message to Venice law enforcement that she’s covered, and safe for public life??

What do U make of this interesting outfit choice, Perezcious readers?!

Sound OFF with your take on the matter down in the comments (below)…

[Image via WENN]