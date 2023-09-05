Cops Investigating Kanye West & Wife Over NSFW Boat Photos!

Kanye West and his lady aren’t just banned from Venice water taxis — now the cops are getting involved!

According to DailyMail.com, just a week after the All of the Lights rapper and his “wife” Bianca Censori were caught on camera in a Venezia Turismo Motoscafi water taxi in a… compromising position, police have identified the driver. And they have a lot of questions! Just like the rest of us!

Like, were they really doing what it LOOKED like they were doing? Could everyone staring and taking phone camera pics from shore see it going down??

As law enforcement ask the photographers of the apparent NSFW act to hand over any pictures they have, they’re also expected to sit down with said driver within the next few days and question him about what he saw from his vantage point — you know, besides Ye’s buttcrack. A source for the city’s police told the outlet on Tuesday:

“The images of West with his trousers down while in a taxi as he and his partner crossed the lagoon were seen all over the globe. You could clearly see his trousers were half down and we have received complaints from people who witnessed it. Now we have identified the driver of the boat and we will be asking him what he saw as well. The images show the couple clearly in a state of intimacy and if the local prosecutor decides to press charges then we will notify the couple, most probably through the relevant embassies.”

They went on to say the couple are being investigated regarding the violation of public indecency laws:

“The offense being investigated is acts contrary to public decency which is punishable by an administrative sanction.”

Public officials have also started coming out and sharing how they’re angry over the whole situation. Venice has very strict laws and is known to hand out tickets for things as minor as open air picnics or sitting on the steps of public buildings — so lawmakers such as public security councilor Elisabetta Pesce have expressed deep annoyance over the lack of action against the couple so far:

“Without any shadow of doubt what we saw from the couple was a lack of respect for Venice, which is the most enchanting city in the world.”

????BREAKING: Kanye @kanyewest and his wife Bianca banned from boarding boats ran by a water taxi company named, Venezia Turismo Motascafi after indecent exposure. #KanyeWest #Ye #Bianca pic.twitter.com/U8b2uD5QYR — Forsige Breaking News (@ForsigeNews) September 5, 2023

While a source close to Venice’s mayor Luigi Brugnaro told the outlet:

“By chance the monthly meeting on public security is imminent and this sort of behavior will be discussed. Venice is famous for being one of the most beautiful cities in the world and we expect tourists to maintain a respectable level of decency when visiting. These public acts of spectacle are not what we or the millions of tourists who come here each year wish to see and we take a very dim view of it.”

They added that they’re hopeful for prosecution:

“We can only hope that the prosecutor imposes a fine and then the couple will think long and hard about their behavior if they return to Venice in the future.”

Oof. Not looking good for Kanye and Bianca! Reactions, Perezcious readers?

