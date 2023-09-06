Bianca Censori’s Friends ‘Concerned’ About What Kanye West Is Turning Her Into!

Bianca Censori‘s friends are worried about her “marriage” to Kanye West!

During their trip to Italy, the couple has been making headlines for their controversial behavior — especially after they were caught doing something NSFW during a water taxi ride in Venice. Whatever was going on there, the couple’s conduct has resulted in them being banned by the boat company and even facing heat from the police!!

And understandably, all of these actions from Bianca and Kanye are causing some concern from the woman’s friends. A close pal told DailyMail.com on Wednesday that the Bianca they know would have never done these things, and they’re worried about Kanye’s influence over her right now:

“Bianca is stuck, and her friends are trying to save her, but no one can because of the blockades Kanye has put up [around her]. Everyone is extremely concerned. This isn’t who she is. She is an incredibly outspoken and lively person who is never one to keep her mouth shut. But she has no one right now and it is scary.”

Whoa…

It’s not just the duo’s bizarre behavior as of late that has them nervous. It’s also the fact that Kanye appears to be trying to turn Bianca into someone else — a somehow-updated version of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian:

“Kanye is trying to make Bianca into a radicalized version of Kim — almost like Kim 2.0. The difference is that when Kim was with Kanye, he was respected in the fashion world. He has since lost this respect.”

They aren’t the only ones weirded out by this fact! Even Kim reportedly is “creeped out” by the situation.

Considering how different Bianca looks and seems to act since getting involved with Ye compared to her previous life outside the public eye, it’s no wonder everyone is concerned now…

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Are U concerned, too?!

